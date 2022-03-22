In Israel's Beersheba, Man With Past ISIS Links Stabs 4; PM Bennett Condemns Terror Act

At least four people were killed and several wounded in a knife attack outside a shopping mall in the southern Israel city of Beersheba on Tuesday. As per reports, the attacker in Beersheba has been identified as Muhammad Alab Ahmed Abu Alkiyan and had served jail terms in the past for supporting and promoting ISIS in the school he taught at. Several other wounded people, some critically injured, have been currently admitted to a hospital. It appeared to be the single deadliest attack in the country in several years.

In the footage from the scene which is currently being heavily circulated, a bearded man is seen walking on the street outside the area, holding a large knife. In another video, he is confronted by a man with a gun, who opens fire when the assailant lunges at him with the knife. As per reports, the attacker was shot dead by a bus driver.

Video shows the assailant who allegedly rammed and stabbed to death at least four people in Beersheba being shot by passersby.https://t.co/7cdCrMEXeU pic.twitter.com/gmuuQKrPrn — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) March 22, 2022

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett issued a statement of condolences to the families of the victims and said that "we will work with a heavy hand against those who commit terror. We will pursue and reach those who assist them, too."

As per the local police, he stabbed a woman to death at a nearby gas station first and then rammed his vehicle into a cyclist. The attacker then got out and started to stab other people at the shopping centre.

Dr. Dan Schwartzfox, deputy director of the Soroka Medical Center, confirmed the death of three victims and said that two others remained hospitalised with serious injuries.

The doctor was quoted by news agency AP saying, "Five casualties were brought (here), three of them were in critical condition and after resuscitation efforts by multiple teams, we, unfortunately, had to determine their deaths. Two other victims in their 40's arrived in critical but stable condition."

Image: Twitter/Shutterstock