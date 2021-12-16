In Myanmar, Journalist Dies Under Interrogation Four Days After His Arrest: Report

Reporters Without Borders (RSF), an international media watchdog, claimed that a journalist lost his life and three others were arrested in Myanmar in the past few days. It stated that freelance photographer Soe Naing, who was under interrogation, became the first journalist to pay the "ultimate price" for trying to cover the news. He was declared dead on Thursday (December 16) after being jailed for four days. The organisation called on the international community to condemn the increasing violence against journalists covering the news in Myanmar and to impose targeted sanctions against generals running the country.

Naing was detained by soldiers while covering a silent street protest in Yangon's Latha on December 10 to commemorate Human Rights Day. "With Soe Naing's death, a new tragic threshold has been crossed this morning in the terror that Myanmar's military is using against journalists," Daniel Bastard, the head of RSF's Asia-Pacific desk, was quoted by ANI as saying. He further stated that his death should act as a wake-up call to the international community and urged to impose targeted sanctions against the military junta in the country. "The world can no longer stand by and do nothing," he added.

In yet another sign of the country's increasingly brutal crackdown on journalists, two more reporters were arrested on December 12, media watchdog stated. One of them was Aung San Lin, Democratic Voice of Burma reporter, who was arrested by soldiers from his home at Pin Zen in Wetlet district. According to RSF, his detention was in retaliation for his recent story regarding soldiers purposefully setting fires to harm pro-democracy activists. The other was Min Theik Tun, who was arrested with 11 other people while covering a protest in Monywa, ANI reported citing the Mizzima News website.

Myanmar is placed 140th out of 180 countries in RSF's World Press Freedom Index

According to RSF's press freedom violations barometer, at least 57 journalists are presently imprisoned in Myanmar. In the World Press Freedom Index published by RSF in early 2021, Myanmar is placed 140th out of 180 countries. Meanwhile, according to the data from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), almost 1,200 people have been killed since the military takeover took place in February. Following the military's seizure of power, tens of thousands of people were detained during brutal protests in the country.

Image: AP/ANI/Representative