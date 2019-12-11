The Debate
In Pictures: UNICEF's Commitment Towards Fighting For Children's Rights

Rest of the World News

UNICEF Day is celebrated every year on Dec 11. Main slogan of UNICEF is ‘for every child’ hence establishing a sense of equality, diversity, and togetherness.

In pictures

UNICEF Day is celebrated every year on December 11. The United Nations Assembly created the organisation United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund which was initially aimed at helping the children who suffered the plight of World War II. Every year UNICEF releases posters with quotes and images which are symbolic of life and diversity around the world. They also shed light on the organisation's commitment towards fighting for children's rights. 

UNICEF for every child

UNICEF aims at raising funds for children and improving their education, nutrition, health and general welfare of children. Time and again, UNICEF has spread awareness and launched various programs to improve the quality of life of every child, especially those living in the war-zones. UNICEF aims at providing a better and brighter future to the children of various nations. It focuses mainly on developing nations that lack proper facilities and amenities. 

The main slogan of UNICEF is ‘for every child’ hence establishing a sense of equality, diversity, and togetherness. This year UNICEF celebrated the World Children's Day, which was themed to spread awareness about Child Rights. People across the world symbolizes the day with the colour blue and took to the stage talking about the significance of Child Rights.

Twitter witnessed the diversity reflected through the beautiful images captured from different countries, coming together to support the cause. UNICEF said, “A time to celebrate and a time to demand action. It's time for every child, to have every right.” Kids were seen taking over in various nations like India, Ghana, Italy, Jamaica, Sudan, Ukraine, etc. UNICEF emphasized the power of Girls who help in the upliftment of the society irrespective of their origin. 

Published:
