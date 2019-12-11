UNICEF Day 2019: People Laud Organisation's Contribution To Protecting Children's Rights

The United Nations General Assembly created UNICEF on December 11, 1946, also known as the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund. The program was launched by the UN to improve health, education, nutrition, and the general welfare of children. In 1950, UNICEF's directive was extended and in 1953, its mission was extended and became a permanent part of the UN system. UNICEF's name was changed to its original form United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund to United Nations Children's Fund. But it continued to be known by its popular acronym.

About UNICEF

Universal Children's Day is a part of the work carried out by UNICEF to promote awareness and international togetherness among the children worldwide. Since its founding, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund provides humanitarian and developmental assistance to children and mothers in the developing countries. Around the world, UNICEF responds when emergencies arise in war-torn countries, the aftermath of natural disasters and disease outbreaks. The founder of UNICEF is Polish bacteriologist Ludwik Rajchman.

Messages stormed social media

We’re turning 73!



Registering a birth is something to celebrate and #ForEveryChild, a birth certificate is a key that helps access their rights. — UNICEF (@UNICEF) December 11, 2019

The proportion of registered births has increased by almost 20% over the past decade, yet a quarter of the world’s children remain ‘invisible.’ #ForEveryChild, a birth certificate. — UNICEF (@UNICEF) December 11, 2019

Such a privilege to meet all our supporters, including donors and students, as we mark 70 years of @UNICEFIndia#70withYou pic.twitter.com/4l1P9eQgcN — Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque (@DrYasminAHaque) December 11, 2019

Do you know how to wash your hands properly? 💦🧼



Take a lesson from these children, who're joining us at UNICEF India headquarters today to learn about child rights and the work of UNICEF with partners across the country.#70WithYou #IWashMyHands pic.twitter.com/LDQtTgsPpJ — UNICEF India (@UNICEFIndia) December 11, 2019

