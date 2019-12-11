The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

UNICEF Day 2019: People Laud Organisation's Contribution To Protecting Children's Rights

Rest of the World News

The United Nations General Assembly created UNICEF on December 11, 1946, launched by the UN to improve health, education, nutrition and welfare of children.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
UNICEF Day 2019

The United Nations General Assembly created UNICEF on December 11, 1946, also known as the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund. The program was launched by the UN to improve health, education, nutrition, and the general welfare of children. In 1950, UNICEF's directive was extended and in 1953, its mission was extended and became a permanent part of the UN system. UNICEF's name was changed to its original form United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund to United Nations Children's Fund. But it continued to be known by its popular acronym.

READ: "I Hope I Made You Proud, Mom", Says Priyanka Chopra While Accepting UNICEF Award

About UNICEF 

Universal Children's Day is a part of the work carried out by UNICEF to promote awareness and international togetherness among the children worldwide. Since its founding, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund provides humanitarian and developmental assistance to children and mothers in the developing countries. Around the world, UNICEF responds when emergencies arise in war-torn countries, the aftermath of natural disasters and disease outbreaks. The founder of UNICEF is Polish bacteriologist Ludwik Rajchman.

READ: UNICEF Organises Seminar On Child Trafficking

Messages stormed social media

READ: Priyanka Chopra Honoured With UNICEF's Humanitarian Award, Extends A Strong Message

READ: Priyanka Chopra Receives UNICEF's Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG