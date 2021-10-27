In Singapore, Indian-origin Man Fined For Hosting Wedding Anniversary Amid COVID Curbs

Despite COVID-19 regulations in place prohibiting groups of more than eight people from assembling in public, an Indian-origin Singaporean celebrated his in-laws' wedding anniversary with at least 20 people on April 10. For that, the 39-year-old Ganesan Angudan was fined SGD3,000 on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to one count of violating the COVID-19 Regulations 2020, according to the TODAY newspaper.

He rented Lotus@Norris, which is a multi-purpose event space for Indians living in Singapore, for usage a week on April 3. He invited roughly 30 guests, including friends and relatives, during the time when the limitations were in place as part of the third phase of Singapore's gradual reopening following a semi-lockdown. There was a limit of eight individuals who could gather in public.

No separation of one metre between the guests

On April 10, about 7 pm, he convened with at least 20 non-family members for a three-hour dinner party. There was no separation of one metre between the guests, according to TODAY. Even if they weren't drinking or eating, some guests were uncovered. At around 10 pm, two police officers were dispatched to the venue in response to a citizen's complaint that the venue was emitting excessive noise and smoke.

Officers arrived to find a big crowd, including Ganesan. Ruth Teng, the Deputy Public Prosecutor, requested a fine of between SGD3,000 and SGD4,000. The supper lasted a long time and was attended by a large group of people, according to the officer, who also requested that the court convey a strong deterrent message to potential offenders. The prosecutor said that they are still in the midst of a historic crisis that has wreaked havoc on Singapore's economy and way of life. The public cannot afford to remain complacent in the interest of public health and safety, according to TODAY.

Singapore records 3,277 new COVID cases

In the meanwhile, as of Tuesday, Singapore has seen 3,277 new COVID-19 cases, with 10 more people dying from the virus. The victims ranged in age from 66 to 98 years old at the time of their deaths. With the exception of one unvaccinated individual, all of the others had a variety of medical issues, according to CNA.

