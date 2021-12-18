In South Korea, Infant Accidentally Receives COVID Vaccine; Suffers No Side Effects

In a shocking incident, a seven-month-old infant in South Korea was accidentally injected with the COVID-19 vaccine instead of a flu shot and suffered no side effects. As per the South Korean news agency, Yonhap, the incident took place in the country’s Seongnam district where the paediatrician accidentally gave the baby an adult dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine that was meant for the mother of the child.

Reportedly, the incident took place on September 29 and the baby was treated at a nearby hospital for at least five days but it showed no special signs of side effects, the authorities said. The parents, however, filed a lawsuit against the paediatrician and sought compensation for the wrong injection. It is to note that COVID-19 vaccination for children above the age of five has been approved by a range of countries including the Netherlands, France, Italy, Denmark and others.

What is the COVID-19 vaccination status for children under 5?

While children as young as 5 can now get vaccinated against COVID-19, the timeline for children under the age of five still has a number of stages. On Friday, Pfizer-BioNTech announced data from its ongoing trial of children 2 to 4 indicating that 3-micrograms or one-tenth of the adult dose did not produce the potent immune response in that group after both the doses. The Los Angeles Times report noted that the two-shot regimen also did not produce a comparable response among kids between 6 months and 2 years old, as it did in 16-25-year-olds.

“The goal here is to understand the potential of protection of the third dose,” Jerica Pitts, a spokeswoman for Pfizer, told the New York Times. “We are studying 3 micrograms at this time.” Earlier, Pfizer said that it did not plan a test of high doses of children under the age of 5 at present, but said that it will test the trial subjects’ immune response after administering a third dose. The Los Angeles Times quoted Dr. Leian Chen, the lead physician at UCLA Health Pediatrics in Marina Del Rey as saying, “I have some families who will very eagerly ask every visit” about when their younger kids might be able to get vaccinated.

(IMAGE: Unsplash/AP)