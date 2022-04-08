In Sri Lanka, Opposition Mulls Bringing No-confidence Motion Against Rajapaksa Govt

The main opposition party in Sri Lanka, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), announced on Friday that if President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's administration fails to address the public's concerns over the country's worst economic crisis, it will initiate a no-confidence motion against him. Sajith Premadasa, the leader of the opposition, has also advocated for the Executive Presidency to be abolished, arguing that power should be shared among the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary. "The government must pay heed to the public demand for the Rajapaksas to quit, if not we will bring a no-confidence motion,'' Premadasa told parliament, PTI reported.

According to media reports, the SJB has begun collecting signatures from MPs for the no-confidence motion. Rajapaksa had previously proposed constituting a unity government, however, the principal Opposition party had vehemently rejected the proposal. Premadasa stated that he will not support an interim government if President Gotabaya Rajapaksa remains in office. The SJB also stated that it is preparing to impeach the President. On behalf of the SJB, Premadasa also presented a set of proposals to Parliament to alleviate Sri Lanka's economic anguish.

Sri Lankan people take to streets demanding solution to ongoing crisis

Meanwhile, Vijitha Herath, a leader from the opposition Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), warned that if President Rajapaksa does not exit, he should be impeached and removed from office. "If he is not responsive to the problems of the people let’s be ready to impeach and remove him,'' he added. Notably, thousands of people from all walks of life have taken to the streets demanding a solution to the unprecedented crisis and for Rajapaksa to step down due to his mismanagement of the economy.

Sri Lankan crisis

President Rajapaksa has refused calls to step down even when members of his own coalition joined anti-government protests this week, with governing party parliamentarians pushing for the creation of an interim administration to avoid potential violence. It should be mentioned here that the Sri Lankan government is battling to meet basic requirements for its 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. The island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. Meanwhile, the parliament has so far been unable to achieve an agreement on how to address the economic crisis.