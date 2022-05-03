In Sri Lanka, Protests Against President Rajapaksa Enter Day 24 As Govt Face No-trust Vote

Anti-government demonstrations in Sri Lanka are nearing their first month as the island nation remains mired under crippling economic crises. The ongoing unrest sparked on March 16 when thousands of people gathered outside the Presidential Secretariat at Galle Face in Colombo, enraged by the surge in prices of fuel and essential items. On Monday, the demonstrations continued with agitators demanding the immediate resignation of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Colombo Page reported.

As the protests stepped into day 24, supporters of the rallies set up libraries and first aid units at the site. Demonstrators from all walks of life, extending from religious leaders, civil activists, artists, and war veterans to youth have partaken in the protests against the burgeoning economic situation, sloganeering 'GotaGoBack' and 'GoHome Rajapaksa.' The people have also launched a Public Campaign urging parliamentarians to slap a no-confidence motion against the Rajapaksa administration.

Galle Face protests take a violent turn

For the second time in less than a month, the protests flared up, leading to the deployment of riot police to control the crowd. A verbal spat broke out between the forces and protestors. A similar incident took place in the first week of April when overwhelmed by the mass gathering in front of the President's residence, police fired tear gas, rubber pellets, and water cannons on the protestors. Despite several steps by the government to placate the protests, the demonstrators have decided not to budge amid the skyrocketing economic calamity in the country. According to The Diplomat, the scattered and leaderless protests have been buoyed by the support of opposition parties, who are also demanding for Rajapaksa's government to resign. Meanwhile, the main Opposition of Rajapaksa's govt. Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa last Saturday vowed to bring a no-confidence motion against PM Mahinda Rajapaksa during the next session of the country's parliament.

Ex-Sri Lankan President calls for fresh elections

Former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday called for fresh elections in the country, slamming the incumbent administration over their incapacity to handle the worst-in-a-decade economic turmoil in the island nation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sri Lanka is confronting an acute economic shortage with $7 billion out of $25 billion in foreign debt due for repayment this year. People have been waiting in queues to purchase essential items and fuel shortages followed by long hours or power outages. Nationwide protests broke out as the country is also facing depleting stocks with reducing import capacity.

