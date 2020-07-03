Huge Rise In Domestic Child Abuse Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Suggests Study

According to a study, it has been found that there has been a huge rise in domestic child abuse during the coronavirus pandemic, the experience of one specialist UK children’s hospital suggested. The study was published in the journal Archives of Disease in Childhood. As per the recent study, within the last month there has been a rise in cases by 1493% as compared with the same period in the last three years.

Rise in child abuse

The study claims that new cases of head injury caused by physical abuse were witnessed among very young children between March 23 and April 23. March 23 marked the beginning of the lockdown and self-isolation in the UK to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus disease. The study showed that 10 children with suspected abusive head trauma presented for treatment during March-April and their ages ranged from 17 days to 13 months old.

The study said that some of the symptoms included colic, breathing issues, loss of consciousness, swollen scalp and marks in skin. The study found that the infants' families all lived in areas of significant social and economic deprivation. It also added that there is a complex interplay between abuse, mental health, substance misuse, and socioeconomic factors.

Meanwhile, earlier in May, the UK government announced a new 76-million pounds funding to help domestic violence victims feeling trapped due to the coronavirus lockdown. UK Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick reportedly announced the new funding aimed at supporting “the most vulnerable in society” through the pandemic during the daily Downing Street briefing.

Image: Representative/PTI