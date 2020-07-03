Jeffrey Epstein's Ex-girlfriend Maxwell Charged With Conspiring To Sexually Abuse Minors

Ghislaine Maxwell, an ex-girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, has been reportedly charged in Manhattan federal court for conspiring with the convicted paedophile to sexually abuse minors. Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire on July 2 and brought to court before remanded in custody for transfer to New York.

The 58-year-old British socialite allegedly played a key role in the grooming and abuse of minor victims, knowing that Epstein had a preference for young girls. She has been charged with enticing a minor to travel to engage in criminal sexual activity, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to commit both of those offences, and perjury in connection with a sworn deposition.

According to the indictment, Maxwell assisted, facilitated, and participated in Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by helping the paedophile recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims. She allegedly enticed and caused minor victims to travel to Epstein’s residences in different states from at least 1994 through 1997.

'Normalised abuse'

Audrey Strauss, acting US attorney for the southern district of New York, said in a statement that Maxwell facilitated, aided, and participated in acts of sexual abuse of minors. The US attorney said that Maxwell enticed minor girls, got them to trust her, and then delivered them into the trap, pretending to be a woman they could trust.

“All the while, she was setting them up to be abused sexually by Epstein and, in some cases, Maxwell herself. Today, after many years, Ghislaine Maxwell finally stands charged for her role in these crimes,” said Strauss.

Maxwell attempted to befriend certain victims by asking them about their lives, taking them to the movies or taking them on shopping trips, and encouraging their interactions with Epstein. She also allegedly normalised and facilitated sexual abuse by discussing sexual topics with victims, encouraging them to massage Epstein, and undressing in front of a victim.

(Image: AP)