Independence Day 2021: Countries That Share National Day On August 15 With India

August 15 marks India’s independence from British colonial rule. The British, who ruled the country for nearly two centuries, first under the East India Company and then directly under the Crown, obliterated not only the country’s art but also created a self-sufficient economy. However, after years of struggle and several sacrifices, India finally redeemed its freedom and sovereignty in the year 1947. While the day is pivotal for India, there are four other countries that celebrate their ‘national day’ on August 15.

Bahrain

Located in the Middle East, the Kingdom of Bahrain was also, like India, colonised by the United Kingdom. The country finally gained independence on August 15, 1971, following a United Nations survey of the Bahraini population. However, it is imperative to note that the 33 island archipelago celebrates its ‘National Day’ on December 16 to mark the ascension of the late ruler Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, to the throne.

North Korea and South Korea

August 15 also holds special significance in the Korean Peninsula. It was on this day that the twin states regained their independence from imperialist Japan. As World War II ended and allied forces took over, they forced Japan to surrender ending their 35 year-rule in the region. It is interesting to note that while the Soviet Union took over the North, the US assumed responsibility in the South. This contrast later gained ground as the North accepted socialism while the South turned towards a more capitalistic outlook.

In South Korea, the day is known as ‘Gwangbokjeol’ (the day the light returned), while in North Korea it is known as ‘Chogukhaebangŭi nal’ (Liberation of the Fatherland Day).

Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein, a German-speaking microstate situated in the European highlands of the Alps between Austria and Switzerland, marks August 15 as National Day. It was on August 5, 1940, that the government of the Principality of Liechtenstein officially declared August 15 to be the country's national holiday.

“There were two reasons for choosing the date. Firstly, it was already a bank holiday. The Assumption of Mary is celebrated on August 15. Secondly, the ruling Prince at the time, Prince Franz Josef II, was born on August 16. Therefore, Liechtenstein's national holiday was created by combining the Feast of the Assumption and the Prince's birthday,” read a statement on the country’s official website.

(Image: AP/ANI/PTI)