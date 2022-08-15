Independence Day: Indian Diaspora Distribute Free Meals In Toronto To Mark The Occasion

To mark the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence, the Hindu and Sikh diaspora in Canada distributed free meals to the public in downtown Toronto on August 15, Monday. The Independence Day Free meal drive was organized by Hindu Forum Canada under which a 75,000 free vegetarian meals campaign to mark "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" was organized in the Greater Toronto Area.

With India marking 75 years of Independence, celebrations are taking place across India to commemorate the event in a big way. Thousands of miles away from their homeland, the diaspora also made efforts to mark the special moment in their own way. The first food truck was organized in Dundas Square downtown Toronto where Canadian folks joined the Indian diaspora in their celebration to commemorate the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav".

While sharing the free lunch, one of the members of the Hindu Forum Canada said, "To celebrate the occasion of India's 75 years of Independence, Hindu Forum Canada is distributing 75,000 free vegetarian meals to the Canadian people." Another Sikh member while chanting the Sikh prayer- "Waheguru ji ka khalsa waheguruji ki fateh" - said that it is a seva that the community was doing to mark the 75 years of India's Independence.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau wishes India

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, extended his greetings to India on the country's 76th Independence Day calling it an occasion to reflect on the tremendous impact of the country's people, history, and culture. Issuing a statement, Trudeau emphasized the strong, longstanding, and vibrant relationship between India and Canada and stated that the two were working closely together in a range of priority areas.

“Seventy-five years ago today, India gained its independence and became the world’s largest democracy. Today is an occasion to reflect on the tremendous impact India’s people, history, and culture have had around the world since 1947. We join the people of India and Indo-Canadian communities to celebrate this milestone anniversary," said the Canadian Prime Minister.

“Canada and India have a strong, longstanding, and vibrant relationship built on shared values like democracy, and deep people-to-people ties, with over 1.4 million people of Indian heritage calling Canada home. Their many important contributions have made, and continue to make, our country stronger, more diverse, and inclusive," he stated.

(With agency inputs)