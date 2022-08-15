Independence Day: Nepal Wishes India On 'auspicious Occasion'; Seeks Closer Cooperation

The Indian Embassy in Nepal on Monday commemorated the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence. The celebration took place as a part of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," an Indian government program to commemorate 75 years of progress in India and to mark the outstanding accomplishments achieved by Indians in all fields of human endeavour. As per the ANI report, the festivities started with the flag hoisting by Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava, who also delivered the President of India's message for this auspicious occasion.

According to a press release from the Indian Mission in Nepal, the President's address emphasised the advancements made in a number of areas over 75 years and paid gratitude to those who gave their lives to ensure India's independence.

During the Independence Day celebration, the Ambassador even felicitated widows and next of kin of Gorkha troops who had died while serving with the Indian Armed Forces by disbursing their dues which total nearly NPR 2.65 Crore. Srivastava also presented a blanket to each family.

Further, teachers and students from the Embassy's Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center and Kathmandu's Kendriya Vidyalaya school performed patriotic songs and dances throughout the festivities, ANI reported.

It is pertinent to mention that Nepal and India share excellent bilateral ties. According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry of Nepal, these relationships, which are strong, comprehensive, and multidimensional and are more evident in political, social, cultural, religious, and economic interactions with one another, are based on the long-standing connections between history, culture, tradition, and religion.

Leaders extended greeting on India's Independence Day

Apart from this, the Prime Minister of Nepal, Sher Bahadur Deuba expressed his heartfelt congratulations on the joyous occasion of India's Independence Day to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and people of India. Taking to Twitter, Deuba said, “My best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of India. Spirit of cooperation and friendship will further deepen in the days to come.”

Hearty felicitations to PM Shri @narendramodi ji and people of India on the auspicious occasion of the Independence Day of India.



My best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of India. Spirit of cooperation and friendship will further deepen in the days to come. — Sher Bahadur Deuba (@SherBDeuba) August 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Narayan Khadka, the foreign minister of Nepal, wished India on its 75th anniversary of independence and felicitated S Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs, on the auspicious occasion.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Hon. Dr. Narayan Khadka extends warm greetings and felicitations to EAM @DrSJaishankar on the happy occasion of 76th Independence Day of India.@PaudyalBR @sewa_lamsal — MOFA of Nepal 🇳🇵 (@MofaNepal) August 15, 2022

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, organised by the Indian government to mark a significant turning point in Independent India's history, began in March 2021 and will go through 15 August 2023, ANI reported. The government of India has launched a program called Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to remember and honour 75 years of independence as well as the illustrious past of India's people, culture, and accomplishments.

Moreover, this Mahotsav is dedicated to the Indian people who, in addition to playing a key role in the country's progress to this point, also possess the strength and capacity to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of enabling India 2.0, fueled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, ANI reported.

IMAGE: ANI/AP