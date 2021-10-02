Independent Afghan Media Group AJSC Resumes Normal Services 45 Days After Taliban Takeover

About 45 days after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, independent media group Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC), restarted all of its activities on October 2.

The AJSC stated that 'some activities' were halted following the country's political and governmental changes. They posted an update on Twitter with a statement that read,

"After the political and government change in the country, some activities of the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC) were stopped. AJSC has started its normal activities as before."

The caption of the post read, "Restarting of the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee Normal Activities."

Taliban's 'Draconian' rule for media

The Taliban's reappearance in Afghanistan aroused fears among many that journalists might be targeted in order to silence the opposition. Two Afghan journalists were recently abused in police custody after reporting a women's rally in Kabul.

Zabiullah Mujahid, the Taliban's spokesperson, declared during the first press conference on August 17 after the group conquered Kabul that the media will remain 'free and independent' as long as they work according to "Islamic principles," and serve 'national interests.'

According to Human Rights Watch, Taliban authorities in Afghanistan have put broad limitations on the media and freedom of expression, as per ANI reports.

Taliban security personnel have also unjustly imprisoned and beaten journalists. According to the leader of a journalists' advocacy group, the Taliban have detained at least 32 journalists since taking over Kabul on August 15, according to Human Rights Watch.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Shutterstock/Representative Image