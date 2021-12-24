Marking the beginning of the electronic exchange of customs data between Maldives and India, a pilot project on pre-arrival cargo data exchange was jointly launched by the two nations on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs - said that Vivek Johri, Chairman of CBIC, and Abdulla Shareef, Commissioner General of Maldives Customs, jointly launched the pilot on pre-arrival customs data exchange in a virtual ceremony.

“Electronic exchange of Customs data on real-time basis between India and Maldives marks a major initiative by leveraging technology to facilitate trade between the two countries and improve compliance,” the CBIC wrote in another tweet.

Mr Vivek Johri, Chairman CBIC & Mr Abdulla Shareef, Commissioner General, Maldives Customs jointly launched Pilot on Pre-arrival Customs Data Exchange in a virtual ceremony marking beginning of electronic exchange of Customs data between two countries for swifter EXIM clearances. pic.twitter.com/0AbLrosgbS — CBIC (@cbic_india) December 23, 2021

Separately, Maldives Customs said that the project was signed under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between customs of two nations. The Indian High Commission in the Maldives informed that now the launch of the ‘Pilot project on Pre-Arrival Customs Data Exchange’ between the two countries would fast-track customs payments, help identify frauds and reduce the time for clearances. It will even strengthen the supply chains to further enhance bilateral trade.

‘India will always remain true friend’

It is to mention that the Maldives consider India as one of its “closest bilateral partners”. Earlier this week, the Maldives government also reaffirmed that the nation's long-standing ties with India are based on principles of mutual respect and understanding. "India will always remain a true and trusted friend of the people of the Maldives," the Maldives government said in the statement.

It noted the support provided by India, in areas such as search and rescue capabilities, casualty evacuation, coastal surveillance, and maritime reconnaissance, directly benefited the Maldivian people. According to the statement, India's participation and support, particularly on marine security matters, is aimed at deepening the strategic alliance and ensuring the safety and stability of the Indian Ocean region.

(Image: Twitter)