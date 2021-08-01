India Assumes UNSC Presidency: France And Russia Extend Warm Congratulations

As France handed over the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) presidency to India, it also congratulated the country for taking over the new role. The Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev, also extended his good wishes to the country. Nikolay said he was "truly impressed with India's agenda". India has now become a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the next two years and will closely monitor events such as maritime security, peacekeeping, and counterterrorism.

India assumed the UNSC office as a non-permanent member on January 1, 2021. The country, as a UNSC member, has taken charge from August 1 and will be focusing on pressing international issues. The Ambassador of India to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti, who will represent the country at the UN Security Council on Sunday, said India will keep the focus on counter-terrorism.

Russia Ambassador to Indian Nikolay Kudashev took to Twitter to congratulate India.

Congratulations on #India's taking over the #UNSC presidency! Truly impressed with the agenda, which embraces pressing global issues including maritime security, peacekeeping & counter-terrorism. Expecting fruitful & effective work. Wishing many happy returns & all the success! pic.twitter.com/1f8tDfbxel — Nikolay Kudashev 🇷🇺 (@NKudashev) August 1, 2021

Meanwhile, France also congratulated India and said they are delighted to hand over the UNSC presidency to India and will also remain committed to working with the country on strategic issues

Delighted that India is today taking over #UNSC presidency from France. We are committed to working with India on strategic issues as maritime security, peacekeeping & counter-terrorism, and upholding a rules-based, multilateral system to face today’s many ongoing crises. pic.twitter.com/f91aWoBjUQ — Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) August 1, 2021

India's Representative to the UN thanked PM Modi

While assuming the Security Council office as India's representative, Tirumurti said, "India has always been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism" and the country will "continue to keep the spotlight on counter-terrorism". He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for being a guide on this mission.

Watch:



PR @ambtstirumurti speaks at the flag installation ceremony for incoming #UNSC Members.



India has formally started its 8th tenure in the Security Council today. @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @harshvshringla @DrSJaishankar pic.twitter.com/RoughFZe4y — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) January 4, 2021

What is the UNSC?

The UNSC is a close Council of 15 countries serving as members. The responsibility of the UN Security Council is to maintain global peace and security. Each member has one vote. All the members of the UNSC are obliged to comply with the decisions taken by the Council. The UNSC actively monitors those terror groups, organizations, or countries that are a threat to international peace. The council is also responsible for settling disputes among the members or countries who are outside the Council by peaceful means or sometimes by finding a way of adjustment or settlement. In some cases, the Security Council even uses forces to maintain or restore global peace.

India's eight-term tenure at the UNSC presidency

This is the 8th time that India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the US Security Council. Earlier, India had been a part of the UNSC for the first time in 1950-1951, the second time in 1967 to 1968, the third time in 1972 to 1973, the fourth time in 1977-1978, the fifth time in 1984 to 1985, the sixth time in 1991 to 1992, and the last time in 2011 to 2012.

A feeling of great pride and humility as I take my place in the @UN #SecurityCouncil as PR of #India.#IndiainUNSC @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/QxzAlUgheT — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) January 5, 2021

(With ANI Inputs)

IMAGE: TWITTER/TSTIRUMURTI