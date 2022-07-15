India At UNSC Hails Colombia's Journey To Sustain Peace, Reaffirms 'unflinching' Support

India at the UN Security Council (UNSC) lauded Colombia's journey towards achieving sustaining peace. Speaking at the Arria-Formula meeting on Thursday, India's councellor Pratik Mathur reaffirmed New Delhi's "unflinching support" to the people of the South American nation. He further called on the international community to help and support Columbia's efforts toward ending violence and by a peaceful political process.

"The peace process in Colombia continuous to be a source of inspiration to the world, International community needs to continue to support the government and people of Colombia in the journey to consolidate and sustain peace," counsellor Mathur said.

The Indian Representative at the UNSC also noted that the recent release of the final report of the truth commission marked a "major watershed" in the modern history of Colombia. He added that it is a seminal effort that brought to the fore the importance of reconciliation. Mathur was presumably referring to the "bilateral ceasefire" proposed by Gustavo Petro, the first left-wing rebel-turned-President-elect, with the last major rebel group in the country National Liberation Army (ELN) to end four decades of conflict. The report revealed the truth that was shrouded in the killings amid the long-running war against rebels in Colombia, Mathur added.

US lauds Colombia's progress in becoming peaceful & inclusive society

US at the UNSC meeting on Thursday congratulated Colombia for the successful conduction of the free and fair election process, further welcoming the Colombia President's early efforts to promote a dialogue of national unity. "This is an essential step to overcome entrenched polarisation and usher in a Colombia that is at peace," said US ambassador to the UNSC Jeffrey DeLaurentis. He added, that the democratic elections took center stage in the past three months, the Truth Commission report released on June 28 also symbolised the end of an important listening process, hoping that "reconciliation becomes enduring reality."

DeLaurentis further noted that Colombia has made notable progress in becoming a "more peaceful and inconclusive society" in view of the significant 10% increase in the number of women elected to Congress. The ambassador, however, stressed that there are still problems that need to be addressed, including ongoing security, forced disappearances and killings. He also highlighted that the security of former rebels continues to be a threat to indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities.

(Image: AP/@IndiainNY/Twitter)