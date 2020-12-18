India-Australia Condemn Use Of Terrorist Proxies; To Collaborate On Counter-terrorism

Condemning the use of terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism, India and Australia, on December 17, underlined the urgent need for countries to take “immediate, sustained, verified and irreversible” action to ensure no territory is used for terrorist attacks. Both the countries, virtually participated in the 12th meeting of Joint Working Group on counter-terrorism wherein Canberra condemned terrorist attacks that shook India over the years including the 26/11 attacks, Pulwama and Pathankot. In addendum, it also stressed the “urgent need” to bring perpetrators of such attacks to justice.

“Both sides underlined their commitment to coordinate and collaborate to counter-terrorism, as set out in the Joint Statement on a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Republic of India and Australia made by Prime Ministers Modi and Morrison at the Leaders’ Virtual Summit held on 4 June 2020, “ a joint statement by both the countries stated.

'Need for concerted actions'

The virtual meet was attended by Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary for Counter-Terrorism in the Ministry of External Affairs of India and Tony Sheehan, Deputy Secretary International Security, Humanitarian and Consular Group in Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Australia. Both sides reviewed threats posed by UN-sanctioned terrorist entities and emphasized the need for concerted actions against all terrorist groups.

In addendum, India and Australia also discussed multiple areas of cooperation in the area of counter-terrorism including countering radicalisation and violent extremism, combating the financing of terrorism, preventing exploitation of the internet for terrorism and violent extremism, law enforcement cooperation, information sharing, and capacity building. In the backdrop of COVID-19, both also discussed the challenged presented to the health crisis in combatting terrorism.

"Both sides committed to working closely together to respond to these challenges and discussed ways to deepen engagement between their respective counterpart agencies to further advance interaction, cooperation and information sharing in the sphere of counter-terrorism," the statement added.

