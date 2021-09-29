India, Australia Sign 'Terms Of Reference' For Conduct Of Navy To Navy Talks

In the latest development, the Indian Navy and the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) inked a 'Terms of Reference for the Conduct of Navy-to-Navy (N2N) Talks' on September 29. This follows the signing of the "Joint Guidance for the India-Australia Navy to Navy Relationship" document by the two navy' chiefs on August 18, this year. According to an official announcement, the 'Terms of Reference' signing ceremony was place virtually between Rear Admiral Jaswinder Singh, ACNS (FCI), Indian Navy (IN) and Rear Admiral Christopher Smith, DCNS, RAN.

The Indian Navy posted an update of the Navy to Navy(N2N) talks on Twitter with the caption, "RAdm Christopher Smith, DCNS @Australian_Navy & RAdm Jaswinder Singh, ACNS (FCI) signed the Terms of Reference for the Conduct of #NavytoNavy Talks b/n #IndianNavy & #RoyalAustralianNavy in a virtual ceremony. This follows the signing of Joint Guidance document on 18 Aug 21 (1/2)."

RAdm Christopher Smith, DCNS @Australian_Navy & RAdm Jaswinder Singh, ACNS (FCI) signed the Terms of Reference for the Conduct of #NavytoNavy Talks b/n #IndianNavy & #RoyalAustralianNavy in a virtual ceremony. This follows the signing of Joint Guidance document on 18 Aug 21 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/yaRgnnTTOt — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) September 29, 2021

In a subsequent tweet, the caption read, "The Joint Guidance document signed by #CNS #IndianNavy & @CN_Australia sets the Navy to Navy #N2N talks as the ‘Principal’ medium for guiding the #bilateral relationship (2/2). #BridgesofFriendship #NavalCooperation."

The "Joint Guidance" agreement designates India-Australia Navy to Navy talks as the "Principal" method of managing the bilateral relationship. Over the years, India and Australia's bilateral defence ties have become stronger. The 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,' Mutual Logistics Support Agreement, trilateral Maritime Security Workshop, and RAN participation in Exercise MALABAR, according to the release, are significant milestones that highlight the role played by both Navies in enhancing this relationship in recent years. The document will be critical in solidifying the Indo-Pacific region's united commitment to peace, security, stability, and development.

India-Australia relations

In 2005, the first Navy-to-Navy meeting with Australia took place. Since then, the two countries' navies have grown closer at all levels, and after more than a decade of bilateral negotiations, they are more devoted than ever to strengthening and deepening this vital Navy-Navy partnership.

The document lays the groundwork for the overarching goal of increased mutual understanding, trust, and transparency, as well as improved goodwill and knowledge of each other's problems and future directions, and gives detailed instructions for the conduct of India-Australia N2N talks. It also allows for separate agreements to be implemented based on the specific outcomes of the Talks.

Image: @indiannavy/Twitter