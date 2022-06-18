India Condemns Karte Parwan Gurdwara Attack In Kabul, MEA 'closely Monitoring' Situation

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday condemned the reported attacks on a Gurudwara in Afghanistan's Kabul. Issuing a statement, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that India was 'deeply concerned' at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in the city, and was closely monitoring the situation.

"In response to media queries on reported attacks on a Gurudwara in Kabul, the Official Spokesperson Shri Arindam Bagchi said: We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments," an official statement of the MEA read.

We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city.



We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments. https://t.co/RFDRyGm6Xi — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 18, 2022

Kabul Gurudwara attack

Alarming reports came from Kabul on Saturday morning after unknown armed assailants entered Gurdwara Karte Parwan in the city. According to Gurnam Singh, President of Gurdwara Karte Parwan, all residing inside the Gurdwara were allegedly killed. At least 2 Taliban soldiers were also wounded.

The attack started at 7:15 am Kabul time (8.30 am India time). The guard of the Gurudwara was shot dead as attackers made their way inside. Heavy clashes are currently underway in the region and 7-8 people are still believed to be trapped inside but numbers are not confirmed.

As per the latest update, the entire premises of Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Sahib Ji has been set on fire between cross-battle security forces with militants. Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji and the main darbar hall of the gurdwara is feared to be part of the explosion. Around 25-30 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs presented in Gurdwara for morning prayers I.e. Sukhmani Sahib and as the attackers entered the premises 10-15 managed to flee.

According to the spokesman of the Ministry of Interior, "Before entering, they attacked the guards with a grenade, which caused a fire, and two Hindu compatriots, who were injured in the attack, were evacuated and taken to hospital for treatment."

According to the statement, a car bomb was also detonated by insurgents Saturday morning before it reached its target. “The enemies of religion and country wanted to detonate a car bomb in a crowded place. “Fortunately, they did not reach their target and detonated a car bomb before reaching the target,” the statement said.