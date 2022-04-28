India Denounces Bucha Killings At UNSC; Urges Russia-Ukraine To Return To Negations Table

India has again reiterated its demand for an immediate cessation of violence and hostilities in Ukraine while keeping its point at the international forum on Wednesday. While speaking at the United Nations Security Council-- which promotes international peace and security-- Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, R Ravindra expressed grave concern over the current situation in the war-torn country and appeal to the country to stop the conflict. He urged both-- Russia and Ukraine-- to return to the negotiations table in order to stop the bloodshed. "We continue to remain deeply concerned at the worsening situation in Ukraine and reiterate, call for an immediate cessation of violence, an end to hostilities," Ravindra said at the UNSC Arria-formula meeting in Ukraine.

The Indian representative stressed that no solution can be reached by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives. He appealed to the countries to pursue the path of diplomacy and dialogue. While condemning the mass killing of civilians in Ukraine's Bucha, he demanded an independent investigation into the matter. "We have emphasized right from the beginning of the conflict the need to pursue the path of diplomacy and dialogue. We have unequivocally condemned the reported killings in Bucha and retreat our support for the call for an independent investigation," the country's Deputy Permanent Representative said at the UN Security Council.

"India has been at the forefront of protecting human rights from its inception, including in the drafting of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. We firmly believe that all decisions should be taken respecting due process, as all our democratic qualities and structures in join us to do. This applies to international organizations as well, including the United Nations," Ravindra added. "We welcome UN Secretary General's ongoing visit in the region, including to Moscow and Kyiv and have taken positive note of his discussions with the parties on humanitarian corridors in Ukraine, especially in Mariupol," he said.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to his Russian counterpart to end the war immediately but added that he would not let the Russian forces take a single piece of Ukrainian land.

With inputs from ANI

