Russia-Ukraine War: India At UNSC Highlights 'women, Children Disproportionately Impacted'

In the United States Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the situation of women and children in war-torn Ukraine, India's permanent ambassador at the US TS Tirumurti reiterated calls for peace, dialogue and diplomacy. He said that women and children invariably suffer the most in any armed conflicts or military confrontation.

"From reports coming out of Ukraine, women and children have been disproportionately impacted and form the bulk of the refugees and internally displaced persons. More than 4.4 million people have moved to neighbouring countries and another 7.1 million are displaced inside Ukraine," Tirumurti said.

He also commended Ukraine's neighbouring countries which have welcome refugees from the war-hit country. "We call for a victim-centred approach to preventing and responding to sexual violence in armed conflicts," the ambassador added.

In the UN Security Council meeting on situation of #women and children in #Ukraine, I made the following statement ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/nbvqI1SyZJ — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) April 11, 2022

Tirumurti also pointed out that the war has a severe impact on the education of children. "It has further aggravated the pandemic related challenges that children were already facing. There are reports that more than 900 education facilities and schools have been either damaged or destroyed."

'War also affected foreign students, including Indians'

He mentioned that the war also affected foreign students, including Indians. "India facilitated the safe return of 22500 Indian nationals, most of the students studying in various universities in Ukraine. We are exploring options to minimize the impact on our students' education. We appreciate the relaxations made by the Ukrainian government for this academic year in respect of medical students."

India expressed deep concerns about the worsening situation in Ukraine and reiterated calls for an immediate end to hostilities. The ambassador said that when innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option.

"Since the inception of the Ukrainian conflict, India has stood for peace, dialogue and diplomacy. We believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives," he added.