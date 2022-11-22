India Denounces North Korea's Recent Ballistic Missile Launches At UNSC

On Monday, India denounced North Korea's latest ballistic missile launches in the United Nations Security Council. Referring to the incident, the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj noted that the current intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) “affect the peace and security of the region and beyond.” Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention that this was considered to be the second meeting on the DPRK following Pyongyang's launch of an ICBM.

Speaking at UNSC, Kamboj said, “India condemns the recent ICBM launch by the DPRK. This follows other ballistic missile launches in the preceding month, following which the Security Council had met”. She added that “These launches constitute a violation of resolutions of Security Council relating to the DPRK. They affect the peace and security of the region and beyond.”

Further, North Korea, in retaliation for the US decision to strengthen its "extended deterrence" protection of South Korea and Japan, launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) toward the East Sea last Friday, according to the South Korean military.

North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong-un claimed that the United States and its allies' hostile foreign policies had forced his nation to significantly expedite the upgrading of its overwhelming nuclear deterrence.

According to the official KCNA news agency, Kim Jong Un "solemnly declared that if the enemies continue to pose threats … our party and government will resolutely react to nukes with nuclear weapons and to total confrontation with all-out confrontation”.

Besides this, Kamboj also demanded that the relevant UN Security Council agreements regarding the DPRK be fully implemented. “We would also like to reiterate once again the importance of addressing the proliferation of nuclear and missile technologies related to the DPRK”, she added. While talking about North Korea, the Indian envoy emphasised that it is important to be concerned about the spread of nuclear and missile technologies since they have a negative effect on regional security and peace, particularly in India.

As per Ruchira Kamboj, “We hope that the international community and the Security Council can be united on this front.” Furthermore, she even reaffirmed India's unwavering support for denuclearisation as a means of promoting stability and peace on the Korean peninsula. She said, “Ensuring peace and security in the Koran peninsula is in our collective interest, going forward we will continue to support dialogue and diplomacy as the means to resolve the issues in the peninsula.”

In the meantime, on November 20, the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries denounced North Korea's "yet another" ICBM test launch, which took place on November 18 and involved the launch of a missile into Japanese territorial seas. The G7 Foreign Ministers underlined in a joint statement that the actions of DPRK require a unified and forceful reaction from the international community, including the requirement for additional major measures to be implemented by the UN Security Council (UNSC).

