Indian Envoy Meets Sri Lanka's Foreign Min To Decide Future Actions Post Bilateral Summit

Indian ambassador Gopal Baglayon on October 17 met with the Sri Lankan foreign minister Dinesh Gunawardena to discuss the implementation of decisions taken during the recently held virtual summit between Prime Ministers of both the countries. The Indian diplomat met Sri Lanka's foreign minister at the latter's office in Colombo and held "fruitful discussions", said the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka on Twitter on Saturday.

Modi-Rajapaksa's summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a virtual bilateral summit with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on September 26, where the two leaders discussed the importance of the implementation of the 13th amendment to the Sri Lankan constitution, which is aimed at giving more powers to Tamil-inhabited areas in the north of the country over which the 20-year-long civil war was fought.

The 13th amendment was the direct result of India's involvement in the Sri Lankan civil war and the subsequent signing of an accord between both the nations in 1987. India wants Sri Lanka to fully implement the accord, however, the Rajapaksa brothers currently ruling the island nations don't want to upset the Sinhalese majority by doing so.

India also announced a $15 million grant to Sri Lanka for promoting Buddhist ties between the two countries. Sri Lanka has one of the largest populations of Buddhist people, a religion which was originated in India. According to India's external affairs ministry, maritime security, development of Colombo East container terminal, and the COVID-19 pandemic were other issues discussed between PM Modi and Mahinda Rajapaksa.

