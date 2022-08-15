India Extends Greetings To South Korea On National Liberation Day; Hopes To Boost Ties

Indian External Minister S Jaishankar, on Monday, extended greetings to South Korea on its National Liberation Day. Taking to the microblogging site, Jaishankar wished his Korean counterpart, Park Jin, and the people of the country, expecting to work on boosting special strategic partnerships.

"Greetings to FM @FMParkJin and the Government and the people of the Republic of Korea on their National Day. We will continue to work to advance our Special Strategic Partnership," he wrote. Notably, both India and Korea signed a Roadmap for Defence Industries Cooperation (RDIC) in 2020 with an aim to boost defence partnership. However, due to the lack of COVID pandemic, and strategic alignment, it has not accomplished its desired results.

Know more about Korea's National Liberation Day

It is worth mentioning South Korea celebrates National Liberation Day on August 15 every year. This commemorates Victory over Japan Day, when the Allied powers liberated Korea from 35 years of Japanese rule Known as Gwangbokjeol—which translates to “bringing back the light”— the anniversary marks the end of a period of colonization.

The nation has a rich, long history dating all the way back four thousand years. Korea has had a history of fighting against the interests of neighbouring countries and foreign rule. This day represents freedom and the true restoration of the Korean nation. Across the nation and in Korean communities overseas, the national Taegukgi flag hangs from buildings and homes. Koreans commemorate the day by reflecting on the historical struggles that led to liberation.

Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar