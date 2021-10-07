Last Updated:

India, France Sign MoU Between Energy Companies To Find Solutions For Energy Transition

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain informed that France has signed a memorandum of understanding between NTPC Limited and EDF.

IMAGE: TWITTER/AP


French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Wednesday, 6 October, informed that France has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited and Électricité de France (EDF), one of the leading energy companies. Lenain said that the MoU will now bring together France and India’s largest power groups in a bid to find innovative solutions for the energy transition. He asserted that now, the two nations together can boost the ambitions of renewable energy targets and build smarter and more efficient grids. 

In a separate tweet, EDF India informed about the MoU and said that it paves the way for global cooperation in a bid to develop sustainable projects for a low-carbon energy future. The Indian embassy in France also said that the latest MoU is a collaboration towards a greener future. It added that the memorandum of understanding is a “key dimension” of the New Delhi-Paris strategic partnership. 

India-France relations 

According to the MEA, relations between India and France have traditionally been close and friendly. Indo-French bilateral trade has been growing. It is worth mentioning that France is the ninth-largest foreign investor in India. The number of technical and financial collaborations approved with Paris is 952. The top sectors attracting FDI inflows from France are chemicals, cement and gypsum products, services sector, fuels, electrical equipment and automobile sector. France and India view each other as important partners in space technology and applications as well.  

(With inputs from ANI)

