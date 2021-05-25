India Hails UN Peacekeepers Amid COVID-19 Challenge, Calls For 'protecting The Protectors'

India on Monday hailed the role of United Nations (UN) peacekeepers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which posed severe challenges to peacekeeping and said that it has delivered 200,000 doses of Made in India COVID-19 vaccines for vaccinating all uniformed personnel deployed in various field missions.

India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador K Nagaraj Naidu, addressed a UN Security Council open debate.

#IndiainUNSC



"Protecting the Protectors" should be our primary objective.



DPR @NagNaidu08 speaks at the UNSC Open Debate on @UNPeacekeeping: Improving safety and security of #peacekeepers

Naidu said, "COVID-19 pandemic has posed severe challenges to peacekeeping missions and peacekeepers. We are pleased to note that peacekeeping missions are putting in place a series of mitigation measures to promote the safety, security and health of UN personnel while maintaining continuity of operations."

Ahead of the International Day of Peacekeepers observed on May 29, Naidu said in the debate, "We have also delivered 200,000 doses of Made in India COVID-19 vaccines for vaccinating all uniformed personnel deployed in various field missions and are pleased to note that close to 140,000 field personnel have already been vaccinated using the same."

'India proud of UN Peacekeeping Missions'

Speaking at the open debate, Ambassador Naidu stated India proud contribution to the UN's peacekeeping missions. He highlighted that India has contributed over 2,50,000 troops pertaining to 49 missions over the years which is cumulatively the largest contribution from any country so far.

He also mentioned how Indian forces are engaged in an ongoing rescue operation in Goma as Mount Nyiragongo volcano that overlooks the border city has bubbled into a deadly eruption. Citing the recent instance, Ambassador Naidu highlighted the Indian forces that led rescue operations in Goma as part of the United Nations peacekeeping missions. As per reports, actions by the Indian forces contingent in the face of imminent danger facilitated a smooth evacuation and protection of civilians and other UN personnel in Volcano-affected Goma Town.

Bringing light to India's international attempts directed towards the UN peacekeeping mission, Naidu stated, "Towards the end, during the pandemic, India readily answered the Secretary General's call by upgrading its hospitals in UNMISS or United Nations in South Sudan and MONUSCO or the United Nations Organisations Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo."

The Indian envoy urged for the infusion of appropriate technology that can play a significant role in improving the safety and security of peacekeepers. Naidu also updated the Council on the development of a mobile technology platform to aid peacekeepers.

Naidu said, "Use of field-focused, reliable and cost-effective new technologies in peacekeeping operations that are driven by practical needs of end users on the ground is the need of the hour."

"India in partnership with the UNDPKO Department of Operational Support has been working towards the development of mobile tech platform- UNITE AWARE, this helps increase situational awareness and provides terrain-related information to the peacekeepers," he said.

India has so far contributed USD 1.64 million towards the project and hopes to launch it under August Presidency last year, read an official release.