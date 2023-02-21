'India Is Going Up And It’s Going Well', Says EAM Jaishankar On India's Ties With QUAD

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar talked about India’s strong partnerships with groups like Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD). On Tuesday, the External Affairs Minister sat down for an exclusive interview with ANI and gave his take on wide-ranging topics. From the Russia-Ukraine war to the current situation of the Pakistani economy, Jaishankar gave his outlook towards the current global geopolitical scenes. In the interview, the EAM touched upon India’s partnership with QUAD and other international actors.

“India is going up, it’s going well...Why do we have so many partnerships? Because we get along with so many people,” Jaishankar said in an interview with ANI on Tuesday. Jaishankar then went on to touch upon India’s partnership with groups like QUAD. “How are we to manage different partnerships? Maybe because we are good at it...,” the EAM added. In the interview, Jaishankar talked about India’s global standing on the International stage.

India’s global standing is ‘clearly very much higher and quite stronger’: Jaishankar

In the interview, Jaishankar asserted that India’s current global standing is “clearly very much higher and quite strong”. “If you look at the last eight, or nine years of India’s Foreign policy, you’ll see how far we’ve come," said S Jaishankar. The Minister reiterated that the foreign policies implemented by the ruling administration have demonstrated India as an “exceptional” power on the international stage. He further touched upon the deplorable situation of the Pakistani economy and stated that Pakistan will have to find a way out. “I think Pakistan's future is largely determined by Pakistan's actions and by Pakistan's choices. Nobody reaches a difficult situation suddenly and without cause. It is for them to find a way out. Our relationship today is not one where we can be relevant directly to that process," Jaishankar said.