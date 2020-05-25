India, Israel Aim To Strengthen Scientific Cooperation; Discuss Development On Big Data

India and Israel on Monday discussed joint research and development on big data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

The discussion was a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart's vision for wide-ranging scientific cooperation between the two countries.

Israel Embassy on Twitter stated that the Defence Research and Development Organisation, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research held discussions with Head of Israel's Directorate of Research and development, Israel's Ambassador Ron Malka & India's Ambassador Sanjeev Singla about high-level scientific cooperation to address COVID-19.

Discussed joint R&D for rapid diagnosis based on big data & AI technology, to enable a rapid return to routine. This is part of the vision of @IsraeliPM & @PMOIndia for wide-ranging scientific cooperation between India and Israel. — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) May 25, 2020



Modi and Netanyahu had held discussions on the novel coronavirus outbreak and its possible impact on the supply lines in Israel in March. The Indian government had also helped in the evacuation process of around 500 Israelis in the same month who were stranded amid the nationwide lockdown

READ: 'I will come back to India, had a great experience despite pandemic,' says Israeli tourist

READ: Centre issues guidelines for domestic air,rail, bus travel; states to decide on quarantine

Netanyahu Thanks PM Modi For Congratulatory Message

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for his congratulatory message on forming a new government in Israel and vowed to continue to "strengthen the important" relationship between the two countries.

Israel's new government was sworn in on Sunday under Netanyahu, bringing an end to the longest political deadlock in the country's history which saw a caretaker government in charge for over 500 days and three back-to-back general elections with no clear verdict. The vote of confidence in the new government was passed with 73 votes in favour and 46 against in the Knesset or the Parliament.

"Thank you my dear friend the Prime Minister of India! We will continue to strengthen the important relationship between us," Netanyahu tweeted in Hebrew, responding to Modi's message.

READ: Netanyahu thanks PM Modi for congratulatory message on forming new government in Israel