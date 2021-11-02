India, Japan Hold 2nd Space Dialogue Virtually; Discuss Space Policies And Priorities

India and Japan on Tuesday, November 2, held the second Space Dialogue virtually and both sides exchanged information on their respective space policies and priorities, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The Indian delegation was co-led by Joint Secretary, Disarmament and International Security Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs and Scientific Secretary, ISRO, while the Japanese delegation was co-led by Deputy Assistant Minister, Foreign Policy Bureau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs /Ambassador (Policy Planning & International Security Policy) and Director-General, National Space Policy Secretariat, Cabinet Office.

Indian and Japanese delegations also exchanged views in global developments in the space domain including space security, situational awareness in outer space along with the navigation satellite systems and bilateral cooperation between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). They also discussed space industries and technology rules, the MEA said in its official release.

The Ministry of External Affairs said, “The two sides exchanged information on their respective space policies and priorities, international developments in space domain including space security, space situational awareness, global navigation satellite systems, and bilateral cooperation between ISRO-JAXA, space industries and technology trade.”

India-Japan held bilateral exercise JIMEX-21

Earlier, from October 6 to 8, India and Japan conducted a joint military exercise which is the 5th edition of the Japan-India Maritime Exercise (JIMEX) in the Arabian Sea. The Ministry of Defence said in a statement that the exercise “saw the ships and aircraft of Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) and Indian Navy (IN) engaging in a high tempo of operations focused on air, surface and sub-surface dimensions of maritime operations as well as the air domain.”

The Indian side saw the participation of indigenous Guided Missile Destroyer, INS Kochi (with Sea King MK 42B helicopter) and the Guided Missile Frigate INS Teg (with SAR capable Chetak helicopter) apart from fielding a P8I, and MiG 29K fighters. P8I is a shore-based maritime reconnaissance aircraft. Meanwhile, the Japanese side comprised of Izumo Class Helicopter Carrier Kaga and the Guided Missile Destroyer Murasame. MOD added that both ships participated with integral SH60K helicopters.

5th Ed of bilateral maritime ex JIMEX saw ships & aircraft of Japan Maritime Self Defence Force & Indian Navy engaging in a high tempo of operations focused on air, surface & sub-surface dimensions of Maritime Operations as well as air domain

