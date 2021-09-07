India, Kazakhstan Conduct 5th Edition Of Joint Drills To Strengthen Military Diplomacy

The 5th edition of the annual bilateral joint exercise KAZIND-21 was held between India and Kazakhstan, strengthening military diplomacy between the two nations. "Troops of India and Kazakhstan carrying out the demonstration of a raid on a terrorist hideout during the joint military exercise KAZIND-21 at Training Node Aisha Bibi, Kazakhstan," stated the Indian Army.

India, Kazakhstan carry out drills KAZIND-21

The 5th "KAZIND-21" is being held in Kazakhstan from August 30 to September 11 as part of military diplomacy and to promote the expanding strategic relationship with Kazakhstan. The exercise is a combined training exercise between both armies that would strengthen India-Kazakhstan relations. A battalion of The Bihar Regiment with a total of 90 people led by a Contingent Commander represented the Indian Army contingent. A corporate group from Kazakhstan's army was present.

According to a notification from the Ministry of Defence, the exercise will provide a chance for the Armed Forces of India and Kazakhstan to train for counter-insurgency/counter-terrorism operations in hilly, rural environments under UN mandate. Professional exchange, planning and execution of operations in a counterterrorism environment at the sub-unit level, and sharing expertise on skills at arms, combat shooting, and counterinsurgency/counter-terrorism operations are all part of the Joint Exercise.

Bangladesh Army Chief pays tributes at National War Memorial in New Delhi

India is also currently working on strengthening ties with Bangladesh as its COAS General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed visited Inda. On Tuesday, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi and paid his respects to the fallen troops.

Indian Army tweeted, "General MM Naravane #COAS extended a warm welcome to General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff, Bangladesh Army on his arrival at #SouthBlock, New Delhi."

A guard-of-honour is presented to the Bangladeshi Army's Chief of Army Staff at South Block. Ahmed is currently in India on a three-day official visit. Hasan Mahmud, Bangladesh's Minister of Information and Broadcasting, is also in India for a four-day visit. A close, long-standing friendship has developed between India and Bangladesh throughout the years, encompassing a wide range of activities and exchanges.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Credits: PTI)