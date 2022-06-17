India Led Efforts For Solutions At WTO; Outcomes Expected 1st Time In 7 Yrs: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stated, at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ministerial Conference, that some crucial decisions will be taken at the global trade body meeting for the first time in seven years, subject to clearing a few roadblocks in the next few minutes. This ministerial at the WTO will be one of the most successful ministerials at the WTO over the last many years, the leader asserted.

It's important to note that WTO is expected to reach a consensus on a number of issues like the world food programme, patent waiver on COVID-19 vaccines, and restrictions on harmful subsidies to promote sustainable fishing. Importantly, as ANI sources revealed, developed nations like USA, UK, and EU tried putting obstacles in the way of arriving at outcomes but India, along with the developing nations, didn't allow these nations to have their way.

'India at forefront of finding solutions to issues'

It is truly a matter of celebration the way deliberations were conducted at the WTO on June 16, wherein India was leading the negotiations regarding issues that were dividing the world, Goyal said. "Entire leadership worked constructively. We were at forefront of finding solutions to issues dividing the world. Confident that progress made since yesterday & running right into discussions until today & positivity with which everyone engaged, truly matter of celebration (sic)."

"We will take some solid decisions probably after seven years, subject to a few issues being sorted out in the next few minutes. But nothing is done till everything is done," he told reporters.

Major outcomes expected

India is expecting an outcome in the form of restrictions on illegal fishing and deep fishing with no restriction on fishing to women and fishermen. It also includes the agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS), under which sources said, as per ANI, countries can not only manufacture but also export without any patent transfer.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters that most people had almost written off the conference and India took the lead to try and bring together everyone to start talking on specific issues in smaller groups. He said the Director-General of WTO played a very important role.