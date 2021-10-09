India Likely To Raise Kim Davy's Extradition On Denmark PM Frederiksen's Visit

At the outset of Denmark's PM Mette Frederiksen's three-day visit to India, the Ministry of External Affairs informed that talks on Kim Davy extradition were on the cards. Additionally, the MEA stated that Davy's extradition has been raised during bilateral talks between PM Modi and his Danish counterpart and both share an understanding that legal compliances must proceed. Kim Davy also known as Niels Hock, is a Danish activist and an alleged terrorist in relation to the Purulia arms drop case originating in West Bengal in 1995.

"The matter (Kim Davy extradition) was raised and we have an understanding that the legal process must go forward. Both countries are working on it," Reenat Sandhu, Secretary (West), MEA, on bilateral talks between India and Denmark, said.

While the MEA spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, had stated that India was focused on bringing up the Kim Davy issue as it was on the agenda, he said that he was not sure whether the same would come up for discussion between PM Modi and Danish PM Mette Frederiksen. "I do not want to prejudge conversations before they happen," Bagchi had said during a press briefing.

However, MEA confirmed that competent authorities of both administrations remain engaged on the issue and discussions are underway.

What is Purulia arms drop case?

India has been demanding the extradition of Kim Davy from Denmark to witness court procedures in the Purulia ammunition dropping case. The case relates to the dropping of arms and ammunition in West Bengal's Purulia district by an Antonov AN-26 aircraft on the night of December 17, 1995. During the period, Davy was involved in humanitarian work for the people of the region, which at that time was governed by the Communist Party of India. Allegations enumerate that a consignment of over a hundred AK-47 rifles, pistols and grenades, rockets launchers and nearly thousands of rounds of ammunition. Furthermore, Indian authorities claim Kim Davy's involvement in the smuggling of weapons. In fact, a book authored by Davy titled 'They Call Me A Terrorist' contained his admissions that he made weapons drop from an aircraft bought in Latvia.

In April 2010, PTI reported that the Danish government agreed to submit Davy not only for trial but to serve his entire sentence too. However, fearing that Indian authorities would not comply with the extradition agreement, a Danish court ruled that Davy should not be extradited. In 2012, after India scaled down ties with Denmark and refused to go for further appeal.