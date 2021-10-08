India-Nepal Sign SOPs For Implementation Of Jaynagar To Kurtha Cross-border Railway Line

In a bid to boost the cross border connectivity, India and Nepal held the 5th Joint Working Group and the 7th Project Steering Committee meeting in New Delhi. During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the implementation of ongoing 'cross-border railway links' and 'bilateral cooperation' in the railway sector. Both sides have signed the Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs) for operationalizing the 34 kilometres long Jaynagar to Kurtha cross-border railway line.

India-Nepal Joint Working Group meet

The two sides have also agreed to enhance their cooperation in the railway sector. The meeting between the two nations had begun on 6 October and ended on 7 October in New Delhi. As per the press release by the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian and Nepali sides have signed the Memorandum of Understanding(MOU) for Final Location Survey(FLS) of the proposed broad gauge railway line between Raxaul and Kathmandu. The proposed broad gauge railway line will enhance the connectivity between India and Nepal. The two sides also reviewed the ongoing projects of Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani to Biratnagar broad gauge railway line. The railway lines are being developed with grant assistance from the Indian government.

India & Nepal held the 5th Joint Working Group and the 7th Project Steering Committee meetings in New Delhi, to review implementation of ongoing cross-border railway links & overall bilateral cooperation in the railway sector.



During the meeting, the two sides discussed the progress of Raxaul to Kathmandu railway link and the Phase-II railway link. Both sides have agreed to strengthen their collaboration in the railway sector, according to the press release of the Ministry of External Affairs. During the meeting, the Nepal side assured early regulatory facilitation for the completion of the project. Both sides underscored to accelerate the completion of 18.6 kilometres Jogbani to Biratnagar railway link. For the meeting, the Joint Working Group of the Indian side was led by Dr Manoj Singh, Executive Director (Traffic Transportation-Freight), Ministry of Railways and Project Steering Committee was led by Anurag Bhushan, Joint Secretary, DPA-III Ministry of External Affairs. On the other hand, the Nepal delegation was led by Keshab Kumar Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport.

India-Nepal cooperation among Forces Guarding Borders

Meanwhile, India and Nepal on Thursday, 7 October agreed to work on potential strategies to intensify coordination and cooperation between its border guarding forces, Sashastra Seema Bal, and Nepal Armed Police Force, according to ANI. The meeting between the two nations had begun on October 4 and ended on October 7 in New Delhi. Following the meet, both the countries agreed on the conduct of regular joint patrolling along the Indo-Nepal border with attention to controlling trans-border crimes, smuggling of arms, human trafficking, and other areas of concern.

