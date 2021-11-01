The leaders at the Group of Twenty (G20) summit have agreed to India's consensus on improving livelihoods of small and marginal farmers, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said while briefing the media on the outcomes of Prime Minister Modi's participation in the 16th G20 Summit.

The summit concluded on October 31 and currently, the Indian prime ministerial delegation has reached Glasgow to attend the COP26 Climate Change Summit in Glasgow, Scotland. PM Modi participated in all three sessions of the G20 summit- Climate Change and Environment, Global Health, and Global Economy.

Apart from improving the livelihoods of farmers, PM Modi is also committed to fostering sustainable and resilient food systems and agricultural innovations which are vital to eradicate hunger and poverty, Union Minister Goyal stated in a press release from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Speaking at a presser on Sunday, minister Goyal, when asked about discussions related to funding marginal farmers in the Summit, told ANI that India has been able to discuss "in-principle...at the high-level meeting." He also added, " We will have to look at more detailing as we go along."

G20 leaders identified "critical enablers" for achieving climate goals: Goyal

The Union Minister Piyush Goyal elaborately discussed India's stance on sustainable development and food security as presented at the just-concluded G20 Summit.

"Instead of only focusing on climate goals, India along with other developing countries was able to introduce language in what actions need to taken, including by developed countries, to achieve these goals," the press release by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry mentioned.

Piyush Goal also stated that PM Modi's ideas on sustainable development were in resonance with the Rome Declaration, as per which all the G20 nations are committed to achieving food security and adequate nutrition for all.

PM @NarendraModi ji's mantra of sustainable lifestyles finds resonance in Rome Declaration.



For first time @G20Org identifies sustainable & responsible consumption & production along with provision of finance & technology as critical enablers to achieve climate goals pic.twitter.com/J3BiMeQ92A — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 31, 2021

The nation leaders also expressed concerns over famine and food insecurities fuelled by armed conflicts in many parts of the world. They also briefly acknowledged the outcomes of the Food Systems Summit and urged for robust implementation of the School Meals Coalition, highlighting the importance of reinforcement and coordination in food system policy-making.

Union Minister Goyal also briefly updated that PM Modi at the global summit emphasised the importance of sustainable and responsible consumption and production. For the first time at G20, the global leaders also agreed with the PM adding that along with sustainable development, tech and provision of finance as "critical enablers" for achieving the climate goal of keeping 1.5°C.

