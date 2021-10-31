Piyush Goyal Briefs On G20; Emphasizes On Innovation's Role In Future Of Climate & Energy

After the conclusion of the two-day long G20 summit, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who had accompanied PM Modi to Italy, addressed the media informing of the 'Rome Declaration' adopted by the world leaders. The Summit which took place on October 30 and 31, was centred around the theme 'People, Planet, Prosperity', focussing on the areas of recovery from the pandemic and strengthening of global health governance. Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it saw participation from US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson among others.

On COVID vaccination

Speaking of the Rome Declaration, India's Sherpa to G20 Summit Piyush Goyal said that that communiqué gives a very strong message under the health section where the leaders have agreed that COVID immunization is a global public good. "The recognition of COVID vaccines which are deemed to be safe and efficacious by WHO will be mutually accepted, and subjected to national laws that the countries may have," he added.

Piyush Goyal also pointed out that the group of 20 giant economies has agreed to extend the debt service suspension initiative so that low-income courtiers are not burdened with debt repayment at this critical time when the world is recovering from COVID-19.

On energy & climate change

Energy and climate, as per Piyush Goyal, were clearly at the centre stage of the discussion. India and many other developing countries pushed for safeguarding the interest of the developing world, and they were joined by developed countries. The Union Minister informed that the developed countries have not done much, and have to do more in terms of providing finance. "We (developing countries) have been able to push the commitments of the developed world to provide 100 billion dollars from now to 2025," he said.

"We have been able to put through that innovation will play an important role in coming years when it comes to technology in energy and climate," he added.

Piyush Goyal further informed that for the first time, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) was also brought up, which is a partnership of national governments, UN agencies and programs, multilateral development banks and financing mechanisms, the private sector, and knowledge institutions that aims to promote the resilience of new and existing infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks, thereby ensuring sustainable development.

On Gender-based differences

Also, Piyush Goyal informed that discussion took place on gender-based violence and imbalance in the workplace.