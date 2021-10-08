'India Progresses, World Succeeds': Om Birla Asserts At G20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asserted that if "India progresses, the world succeeds." Addressing the delegates during the second working session of the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in Rome, Om Birla said that India's development policy gives importance to the economy and ecology equally, according to ANI. The theme of the session of the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit was 'Rebooting Economic Growth in terms of Social and Environmental Sustainability'. Om Birla underscored that the foundation of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is 'sustainable development'.

"The narratives of energy security, climate protection and development can go hand in hand as India's development policy is based on giving equal importance to both economy and ecology," ANI quoted Om Birla as saying.

Speaking at the session of the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20), the speaker underscored that India is working with a 'global vision' to build a world order that is focussed on energy justice, climate justice and economic justice, according to ANI. He added that climate change is affecting the entire world and that the international community needs to take collective action on global warming.

Highlighting India's commitment to the environment, Birla stated that the Indian Parliament has held a discussion on the issue and has passed legislation related to the protection and conservation of the environment, according to ANI. In order to develop a global action policy, Birla underlined that India intends to act as a bridge between the global south and the global north. The Lok Sabha Speaker highlighted India's commitment to ensuring 'climate justice' and helping the world in handling climate change. On environmental issues, Om Birla informed that India is partnering with the Global North and acting as an 'advocate' of the Global South.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pointed out that India has been able to reduce the emission intensity of GDP by 24% as compared to 2005 levels. Moreover, the country is on its way to reduce the intensity by 35% before 2030. For the conservation of the environment, Birla underscored that India is reducing carbon dioxide emissions, CFC and HFC emissions through the schemes like Ujjawala Scheme and Smart City Mission.

