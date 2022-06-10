India Protests Mob Attack On Hindu Temple In Pakistan; Calls It 'systematic Persecution'

India has conveyed its protest to Pakistan over the vandalisation of a Hindu temple in Karachi and slammed it as an “act of systematic persecution of religious minorities”. At the weekly press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India has called on Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and well-being of the minority communities in the neighbouring country.

"We have noted recent incident of vandalisation of a Hindu temple in Karachi. We believe it's another act of systemic persecution of religious minorities. We have conveyed our protest to the Pakistan government, urging them to ensure safety, security and well-being of its minority communities," said MEA spokesperson.

Bagchi’s remarks came as some extremists vandalised a Hindu temple in Karachi, Pakistan at the Korangi Number 5 area. The Shri Mari Mata Mandir, in the port city of the country which also houses the residence of the Hindu priest, was attacked on Wednesday. Triggering a fresh wave of fear among the Hindu community, a violent mob attacked the priest’s house and vandalised the idols.

It is to mention that no arrests have been made in Pakistan so far since the incident took place. As per ANI, the targeted idols were brought by the priest only a few days ago to be installed in the under-construction temple. Witnesses have revealed that around six to eight individuals on motorcycles attacked the complex.

Korangi SHO Farooq Sanjrani said, “Five to six unknown suspects entered the temple and escaped after vandalising it”.

Human Rights situation in Pakistan

It was not the first time that minority communities were targeted in Pakistan and temples are often subjected to vandalisation as the country fails to protect people from mob violence. Just last October, a historical temple located in Sindh’s Kotri was desecrated by unidentified people. According to reports, activists have also said that human rights in Pakistan have reached a new low. Several media reports and international bodies have reflected on the dire situation for women, minorities, children and media persons in the country. Moreover, especially in Sindh, forced conversions and attacks on minority communities have increased in recent months.

