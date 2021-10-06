India Pulled Over 200 Million Women Into Mainstream Financial System: Sneha Dubey At UNGA

During the last two years, India pulled over 200 million Indian women into the mainstream financial system, fostering economic empowerment even as it battled the COVID pandemic that had seized the world, India stated at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

India's First Secretary Sneha Dubey noted during a UNGA second committee discussion on ICTs for Sustainable Development and Globalisation and Interdependence that during the pandemic, India had adopted unprecedented social protection programmes that were pro-poor and broad-based in their reach.

"In this endeavour, digital technology and the energies of the internet have proven a force multiplier. Digitally enabled technology expedited a programme that provided free food to 800 million people and cash payments to 400 million, as well as the delivery of clean cooking fuel to 80 million households. Financial inclusion and digital transactions have been increased, bringing over 200 million Indian women into the mainstream financial system and ushering in economic empowerment," Dubey said, ANI reported.

She emphasised that India's Arogya Setu was successful in locating Covid-19 contacts. The Co-WIN App, an open platform for managing vaccinations in India, continues to make vaccines available to millions of people. ICT also tools have been successfully used to improve access to high-quality education and healthcare services

She went on to say that India had built a powerful, transparent, and dynamic digital infrastructure that is both inclusive and uplifting. The First Secretary acknowledged that technological advancements were posing unprecedented problems and exacerbated the digital divide.

"We can't dispute that technology is posing unprecedented concerns, such as invasions of privacy, the spread of misinformation and disinformation, cyber-attacks on essential infrastructure, a threat to human rights, and a widening of the digital divide. Access to technology is not always equal, resulting in growing inequities between developed and developing countries" she stated.

According to the first secretary, improving technological collaboration among member nations through technology transfer and capacity building is key to accomplishing the SDGs. India has been sharing its knowledge and experience with developing countries, particularly through South-South cooperation.

Centre's initiatives for Women

India has amended current legislation to allow women to work night shifts in metropolitan areas, broadening their prospects. Furthermore, the Stand Up India initiative has a clause that allows every bank branch to give a loan of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore to women solely, in order to improve their access to financial capital.

The Indian government's decision to create a Permanent Commission for women in all three sectors of the armed forces would be recognised as a watershed moment in achieving gender equity in an industry dominated by men. India is working hard to save the lives of its girl children through programmes like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao,' and to safeguard and enrich them with all of its resources.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: IndiainNewYork@Twitter