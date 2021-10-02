India Reiterates Support To Sudan Government, Urges Execution Of Juba Peace Agreement

India endorsed the execution of the Juba Peace Agreement in Sudan and voiced support for the transitional government led by Abdalla Hamdok on Friday. The news broke during a virtual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) high-level event on Sudan hosted by Norway's UN envoy in New York. In a tweet that was shared earlier today, Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations wrote, "Participated in #UNGA High-Level Virtual Event on #Sudan w/h @antonioguterres organized by @NorwayUN expressed support for Transitional Government led by @SudanPMHamdok & implementation of Juba Peace Agreement. @UNITAMS receives #India's support for its role in the peace process."

Juba Agreement for Peace includes a wide range of topics

According to Human Rights Watch, Sudan's first year of a three-year democratic transition following President Omar al-Bashir's resignation in 2019 was marked by a failing economy, political tensions and ongoing popular rallies for justice and reforms. The pandemic of COVID-19 added to the difficulties. Sudan's transitional government and many of the country's major armed factions signed the Juba Agreement for Peace in October 2020. The Agreement is extremely complicated and includes a wide range of topics, including governance, security and transitional justice, and is meant to guide future constitutional negotiations.

Juba, South Sudan's capital signed the peace agreement between the Sudanese government and several armed movements to end decades of conflict in Darfur, South Kordofan and the Southern Blue Nile, which resulted in millions of people being displaced and hundreds of thousands killed, with the participation of many sponsors, most notably the United Nations on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

A number of Western countries were present at the signing ceremony

The presidents of Chad, Djibouti and Somalia, as well as the prime ministers of Egypt and Ethiopia, the Emirati Minister of Energy, the US Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan and representatives from some Western countries, were present at the signing ceremony in Juba's Freedom Square. The Sudan Liberation Army Movement, the Arko Minawi branch, the Justice and Equality Movement, and the popular movement, Malik Aqar's wing, were among the armed organisations that signed the Juba Agreement and other factions.

