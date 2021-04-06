India-Russia Relationship ‘does Not Change With World Fluctuation': Russian FM Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is on a two-day visit to India, on April 6 said that his talks with EAM S Jaishankar in New Delhi were “constructive and confident”. Following his meeting with Jaishankar, Lavrov said that the India-Russia relationship does not change with world fluctuation. He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s message to PM Narendra Modi is that the two countries are going to build up the investment, which was reduced due to COVID-19.

The Russian minister even went on to say that working on trade is one of the priorities for both countries. He added that India and Russia are even hoping to launch possible talks on Free trade. Further, Lavrov said, “On defence technology our discussion happened, we respect India diversified interest in military technology”.

"Our talks were constructive and confident, our relationship does not change with world fluctuation. We focussed on the content of the bilateral meet. We are going to build up the investment which reduced due to COVID, Exploration of space, President Putin's message to PM. Working on trade is one of the priorities. We hope to launch the possible talks on Free trade. On defense technology our discussion happened, we respect India diversified interest in military technology," he said. READ | Russia-Ukraine border crisis could trigger European war within weeks: Military analyst

Bilateral cooperation remains 'energetic'

According to ANI, Jaishankar, on the other hand, informed that much of the discussion between him and Lavrov covered the preparation for Russian President Putin’s visit for the annual summit later this year. The EAM said that the bilateral cooperation between the two nations remains “energetic and forward-looking”. He added that the two leaders talked about the longstanding partnership in nuclear space and defence sectors as well.

Jiashankar said that India and Russia noted an “appetite for greater investment” in each other. He said that they assess positively the economic cooperation in each other and even noted new opportunities in the Russian far east. “We spoke of connectivity including the International North-South Transport Corridor and Chennai-Vladivostok Maritime Corridor,” the EAM added.

We note an appetite for greater investment in each other by both countries. Russian support for our Gaganyaan programme has progressed for which deeply appreciate. Our defence requirement in the past year was expeditiously addressed: EAM S Jaishankar pic.twitter.com/8OtoNOuhtr — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

(Image: PTI/AP)

