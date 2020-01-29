The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

India Seeks China's Consent For Operating 2 Flights To Bring Back Indians From Hubei

Rest of the World News

India has requested the Chinese government on January 29 for the permission to operate two flights to evacuate Indian nationals from Hubei Province of China.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
India

As the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus has sparked fears globally, India has requested the Chinese government for the permission to operate two flights to evacuate Indian nationals from Hubei Province of China. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar posted an update on January 29 that Indian Embassy in China is also currently in touch with the Chinese authorities for the necessary logistics to bring back Indians. 

Read - Coronavirus Outbreak: China, US Use Robots To Prevent Spread Of SARS-like Virus

The novel virus has already claimed nearly 132 lives in China with 5,974 confirmed cases in the country. Embassy of India in Beijing posted an update on January 29 informing about their work to ensure 'smooth evacuation' of Indians from China. On evacuation, all individuals will be quarantined for two weeks and arrangements are made for the same. 

Read - Tokyo Governor Koike Vows To Contain Coronavirus Before Olympics

Precautionary measures taken

As per the statement of the Health Ministry, travel advisories have been sent to adjoining countries including China to spread information about the disease globally. The screening of passengers with travel history from China which was earlier only on seven airports has been extended to 13 more, taking the total to 20. According to the press release by the government, the authorities have been using thermal scanners for faster screening. 

Besides a lab in Pune, four more labs have been readied for testing the samples. Furthermore, the ministry of shipping has also initiated screening at major ports. Till January 28, according to the statement, 155 flights were screened including 33,552 passengers. Out of all, samples of 20 passengers have been tested in NIV Pune and all were negative. 

Read - Coronavirus: Centre Urged To Provide Kits To Conduct Tests In Hyderabad

Read - Coronavirus Outbreak: IndiGo Suspends Flights On Delhi-Chengdu, Bengaluru-Hong Kong Routes

(with inputs from agencies)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
KISHOR'S DARE TO NITISH
MAHARASHTRA MULLS NATIONAL ANTHEM
'TWO MOST HUMBLE BUSINESS MEN'
PRASHANT KISHOR REFUSES TO COMMENT
ROHIT AFTER WINNING SERIES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA