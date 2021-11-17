India Slams Pak For 'frivolous' Remarks On Kashmir, Misusing UN To Spread False Propaganda

Responding to "frivolous" remarks made by Pakistan's representative at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), India on Tuesday underscored that Islamabad has misused the platform provided by the UN to propagate false and malicious propaganda against New Delhi. Speaking at the Open Debate on 'Peace and security through preventive diplomacy', Counsellor at India's permanent mission to UN, Dr. Kajal Bhat slammed Pakistan for raking up the Kashmir issue and called upon the Pakistan government to "immediately vacate all areas of Jammu and Kashmir."

Seeking an immediate cessation of illegal occupation of Pakistan in J&K, Dr. Bhat emphasised on India's position on the matter. "I would like to be categorical about India's position, the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and always will be an integral and inalienable part of India," she said. India further pointed out that this is not the first time Pakistan has misused UN platforms, adding that their representatives "sought in vain to divert the world's attention from the sad state of their own country."

#IndiainUNSC



Open Debate on 'Peace and security through preventive diplomacy'



➡️Statement by Dr. Kajal Bhat, Counsellor



📺Watch⤵️ pic.twitter.com/8J3k1BzN0p — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) November 16, 2021

Shedding light on Pakistan's legacy with terrorism, Dr. Bhat asserted that it is a country "where terrorists enjoy free pass by the lives of ordinary people especially those belonging to the minority communities are turned upside down." She also mentioned that Pakistan's member states were aware of its policy and history of "harbouring, aiding, financing and actively supporting terrorists as a matter of state policy." The counsellor also briefly highlighted that Pakistan holds an "ignoble record of hosting the largest number of terrorists prescribed by the UNSC."

India's swipe at Pak

Emphasising that India desires normal neighbourly ties with all countries, the counsellor highlighted that New Delhi will not hold back from taking "firm and decisive actions" against cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan. India firmly stated that the onus to create a conducive atmosphere for any meaningful dialogue lies in Islamabad. "It can be held only in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility, and violence," Dr Bhatt asserted.

"India desires normal neighbourly relations with all countries including Pakistan and is committed to addressing outstanding issues, if any, bilaterally and peacefully in accordance with the Simla Agreement and the Lahore declaration," Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN said.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

(Image: ANI/PTI/AP)