India Slams Pak Over Its Resolution On J&K Delimitation Exercise; 'No Rights To Interfere'

Days after the Pakistan National Assembly had unanimously passed a bizarre resolution denouncing the order passed by the J&K Delimitation Commission, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India has finally responded over it and further rejected the "farcical resolution" passed by the neighbouring country.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs has made a blistering attack on Pakistan saying that it has no right to interfere or pronounce in the internal matters of India including those Indian territories under Pakistan's illegal occupation.

This came days after a resolution was passed by Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari which stated that the resolution has been aimed at artificially altering the electoral strength of the Muslim majority in IIOJK wherein he further claimed that the Delimitation Commission seeks to convert the Muslim majority of the region into minority and further "marginalise, disenfranchise and disempower" the Kashmiri population.

Meanwhile, in the MEA statement, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi further asserted that the entire territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has always remained an integral part of India, and thus the delimitation exercise in the valley is a democratic exercise based on the principles of extensive shareholder consultation and participation.

Pakistan continues to engage in anti-India propaganda: MEA

Slamming Pakistan for interfering in the internal matters of India, the MEA spokesperson further said that instead of putting their own house in order, Pakistan continues to interfere in the internal matters of India and engage in baseless and provocative anti-India propaganda.

Bagchi also warned Pakistan to immediately cease its anti-India cross-border terrorism, shut down its infrastructure of terrorism, stop the grave and persistent human rights violation in Pakistan occupied Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh (PoJKL), refrain from effecting any further material change in the status of PoJKL, and further vacate the Indian territories that are under its illegal and forcible occupation.

J&K Delimitation Commission panel signs final order clearing elections in the UT

Earlier on May 5, the Delimitation Commission panel signed the final order for the delimitation of Jammu and Kashmir which would further allow conducting elections in the Union Territory by setting out proposals on the number of constituencies and their boundaries.

However, this did not go well with many including the National Conference leaders as well as the Pakistan Foreign Minister. Pakistani Foreign Minister Zardari had also written to the United Nations Security Council over the Delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in the valley calling it a "sinister ploy" by India.

Image: ANI