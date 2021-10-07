India Slams Pakistan Again At UNGA, Calls It 'biggest Perpetrator Of Terrorism'

On October 6, India told the United Nations General Assembly's sixth committee that Pakistan is the world's largest perpetrator and supporter of terrorism, masquerading as a victim. Dr Kajal Bhat, Counsellor/Legal Adviser, stated during the session that Pakistan has once again misused the August Forum to rehash its litany of lies "adnauseam."

"Let me convey my disappointment that Pakistan has once again taken advantage of this August Forum to regurgitate their litany of lies ad nauseam. Here is the world's most notorious terrorist and supporter, posing as a victim," she claimed in a statement.

Declaring that Jammu and Kashmir is and will always be a part of India, the country has advised Pakistan to stop cleansing its own minorities, which include Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, and others.

"We reject all of their claims and insinuations and condemn their Pavlovian reaction whenever India's name is invoked. Jammu & Kashmir has always been and will continue to be a part of India. We demand that Pakistan stop persecuting its own minorities, such as Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, and others," according to the Counsellor.

She emphasised that India is a member of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and conducts regular National Risk Assessments (NRAs) on terror financing.

According to her this aids in analysing terrorist threats and identifying terrorist organisations' techniques and instruments for attracting, moving, and using finances for criminal purposes. She went on to say that NRA has aided India in making significant progress in implementing FATF guidelines on money laundering and terrorist financing threats. India is currently improving its Financial Intelligence Network to guarantee that cases of terror financing are referred to law enforcement agencies more quickly.

India pilots CCIT draft to improve framework of global anti-terrorism conventions

In the meantime, India is piloting a draft of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) to establish a comprehensive legal framework for combating terrorism. Speaking at the United Nations on 'ways to eliminate international terrorism,' Kajal Bhat stated that India feels the UN should do more in this sector.

She emphasised that terrorists are enhancing their skills by obtaining access to new and developing technology such as virtual currency and encrypted communications to attain missions and carry out their 'evil acts.'

Image: ANI