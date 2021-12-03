Slamming Pakistan indirectly over the 26/11 terror attack, India at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) asserted that “terror groups continue to raise funds”, stressing that it is “appalling” that perpetrators of Mumbai terror attacks continue to remain at large. Permanent Representative of India to the UN, TS Tirumurti said on Thursday that despite the efforts of UNSC “the threat of terrorism continues unabated”. He highlighted that the concerns over terrorism have increased in South Asia.

India further condemned the attacks in Afghanistan’s Kabul, Kunduz, Kandahar, Nangarhar and other provinces as Tirumurti said: “Such acts of terrorism cannot be tolerated”. “These reports also highlight misuse of new and emerging technologies, such as social media and cryptocurrencies by terrorist groups for propaganda, recruiting cadre and raising and transferring funds," he added.

Further, India’s permanent representative to UN said, “Al-Qaida and ISIL-affiliated terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, Jaish-i-Mohammed and, Harakat ul-Mujahidin continue to remain active in the sub-region launching cross-border terrorist attacks on India.”

“The survey also notes that the listed terrorist entities continue to raise funds to finance terrorism through front organizations, including the misuse of non-profit organizations, through a variety of means such as charity, donations, and crowd-funding,” he added.

‘Perpetrators of Mumbai attacks are free’

At the joint briefing to chairs of three committees of UNSC, Tirumurti affirmed that India “can no longer afford such gross neglect of international obligations by certain member states and they need to be held accountable for their actions.” Again, without, mentioning Pakistan, he said that the UNSC should hold “such states” accountable who are “guilty of doublespeak” and “aiding and supporting terrorism”.

Tirumurti said, “It is appalling that the perpetrators of the Mumbai terrorist attacks continue to be at large till date and enjoy state hospitality.”

“The international community must collectively call out and hold accountable such States that are clearly guilty of not just doublespeak but also of aiding and supporting terrorism, and wilfully provide financial assistance and safe-havens. There should be “zero tolerance” against such selective approaches,” he added.

