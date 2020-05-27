Ex-MEA Spox Gopal Baglay Visits Sri Lanka's FM As India's New Envoy; Gets Commitment

Sri Lanka on Tuesday assured the fullest commitment for stronger and deeper cooperation with India while appreciating the continued exchanges of goodwill that are evident in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. This was conveyed by Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena when the newly accredited Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay paid a courtesy visit.

Both sides agreed to kick start tourism exchanges

According to an official press release by Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry, on his first working day as the High Commissioner after presenting Credentials on 14 May 2020, High Commissioner Baglay exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral issues with the Foreign Relations Minister during his call.

The newly accredited Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay paid a courtesy call on Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena at the Republic Building today(26)



High Commissioner Baglay conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurances of closer cooperation with Sri Lanka through his neighbourhood first policy. Both dignitaries agreed to work towards mutually beneficial trade, investment, development and political relations in the post-COVID-19 new international environment by enhancing maritime cooperation, security exchanges, ensuring food and health security, enhanced assistance for capacity building and technical cooperation.

The release added that it was agreed to kick start tourism exchanges based on the ancient foundation of Hindu-Buddhist cultural affinities between the two countries. Also, both sides agreed to follow up on the pending Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and other bilateral instruments. Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha and senior officials of the Foreign Relations Ministry were also present during the call.

Sri Lanka seeks $1.1B currency swap facility

A few days ago, amid the financial crunch due to the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent disruption to global commerce, Sri Lanka sought a special USD 1.1 billion currency swap facility from India to boost the country's draining foreign exchange reserves.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office said the new request is in addition to the USD 400 million amount Sri Lanka has sought from the Indian government under the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) framework. Rajapaksa made the request over a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, which the President's office described as “very constructive and cordial."

“If the Government of India could provide $ 1.1 billion special SWAP facility to top up $ 400 million under SAARC Facility, it would enormously help Sri Lanka in dealing with our foreign exchange issues," the statement from Rajapaksa’s office quoting the President said.

