As India extends its efforts to evacuate Indians from war-stricken Afghanistan, American & NATO forces have allowed India to operate two flights per day from Kabul.

As per a news report by ANI, on Saturday the American and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces permitted India to expand its evacuation measures in order to retreat its nationals stranded in Kabul after Taliban rose to power.



The security forces that are monitoring the evacuation procedures have allowed two Indian planes to take off and land at the Kabul airport, under American security protection. NATO forces guarding the Kabul airport are currently operating a total of 25 flights as they work on evacuating their citizens, weaponry, and equipment. The American and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) soldiers are in charge of the Hamid Karzai International Airport since the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital, Kabul, on August 15.

300 Indians evacuated from Afghanistan

More than 300 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Kabul so far. India is airlifting its citizens through Tajikistan's Dushanbe and Qatar's Doha. Air India on Saturday evacuated roughly 90 passengers and the flight is anticipated to land in India soon. A C130J aircraft was reportedly used to transport the Indian passengers from Kabul.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, government sources on Saturday confirmed that all Indian citizens awaiting evacuation from Kabul are safe. The development comes after earlier reports stated that the Taliban had abducted over 150 people, including Indian citizens. Afghanistan media had reported that several people, including Indians had been abducted by terrorists from an area close to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. However, the Taliban had refuted the reports about the kidnapping of Indians. This comes amidst mass evacuations executed by several countries scrambling to get their citizens out of the war-torn country.

Apart from this, the Ministry of External Affairs has advocated that the government is committed to ensuring the safe return of all Indian nationals from Afghanistan. The MEA said that the main challenge for travel to and from Afghanistan is the operational status of the Kabul airport.

Current Situation in Afghanistan

On August 15, the Taliban stormed the presidential palace in Kabul, declaring victory over the government. In Afghanistan, efforts are being taken to maintain stability. Thousands of people, on the other hand, are flocking to the airport to evacuate the country, fearful of the terror group's horrible actions.

