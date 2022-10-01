Last Updated:

'A shameful act': India, US & UNSC Condemn Terror Attack On Educational Centre In Afghanistan's Kabul

The terrorist attack in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, drew criticism against rampant terrorism in Afghanistan from India, the US and the UNSC.

Written By
Yuvraj Tyagi
Guterre Kabul Attack

Image: AP


India on Saturday condemned the terror attack at the Kaaj Educational Center in Kabul, Afghanistan's capital  that left more than 20 people dead and dozens injured. Friday's blast in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul added to the list of many recent attacks in Afghanistan targeting the civilians across the country, including the religious minority communities.

Most of the victims in the suicide attack at the educational centre were female students, according to reports from Kabul.

"We are saddened by yesterday's terror attack at the Kaaj Educational Center in Dasht-e-Barchi, Kabul and extend our condolences to the families of the victims," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted. "India strongly condemns the continued targeting of innocent students at educational places," he added.

READ | Afghanistan: Blast near Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan Mosque in Kabul, casualties feared

 

UNSC and US condemn the attack: 'A shameful act'

Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, bemoaned the egregious attack on the Kabul educational centre. The area where the attack took place is reportedly a predominately Hazara Shia area.  

READ | Afghanistan: Explosion heard near mosque in downtown Kabul

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General further extended his condolences to the families of the victims of the Kabul blast, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. “Education is a fundamental right and an essential driver for sustainable peace and development,” Guterres stated, reported ANI.

READ | 19 killed, 27 injured in massive blast inside educational centre in Afghanistan's Kabul

The UN Security Council further reaffirmed its stance regarding terrorism. The Security Council established that terrorism in all forms constitutes one of the most serious threats to international security and peace.  

READ | Taliban official: Blast in Shiite area of Kabul

The members of the UNSC emphasized the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, and sponsors of such reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable in order to bring them to justice.  

READ | Kabul blast toll reaches 23; UNICEF says violence near educational centres 'unacceptable'

The Charge d'Affaires of the United States, Karen Decker also condemned the brutal attack on the education centre in Kabul and stated that all students should be enabled to pursue education in peace.

The Taliban have almost completed one year of its rule in Afghanistan after the US pulled its forces out of the region and the fall of the US-backed civilian government last year. Human Rights groups have accused the Taliban of breaking multiple pledges of respect for human and women's rights. Kabul was captured by the Taliban in August last year. Since then they have imposed severe restrictions on women's rights, suppressed the media, and arbitrarily imprisoned, tortured, and summarily executed critics.

First Published:
COMMENT