India on Saturday condemned the terror attack at the Kaaj Educational Center in Kabul, Afghanistan's capital that left more than 20 people dead and dozens injured. Friday's blast in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul added to the list of many recent attacks in Afghanistan targeting the civilians across the country, including the religious minority communities.

Most of the victims in the suicide attack at the educational centre were female students, according to reports from Kabul.

"We are saddened by yesterday's terror attack at the Kaaj Educational Center in Dasht-e-Barchi, Kabul and extend our condolences to the families of the victims," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted. "India strongly condemns the continued targeting of innocent students at educational places," he added.

We are saddened by yesterday's terror attack at the Kaaj Educational Center in Dasht-e-Barchi, Kabul and extend our condolences to the families of the victims.



Indian strongly condemns the continued targeting of innocent students at educational places. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) October 1, 2022

UNSC and US condemn the attack: 'A shameful act'

Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, bemoaned the egregious attack on the Kabul educational centre. The area where the attack took place is reportedly a predominately Hazara Shia area.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General further extended his condolences to the families of the victims of the Kabul blast, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. “Education is a fundamental right and an essential driver for sustainable peace and development,” Guterres stated, reported ANI.

Dozens of adolescent girls & boys were killed today in a heinous attack on an educational center in Kabul City.



The de facto authorities must protect the rights of all Afghans - regardless of ethnicity or gender - to access education safely and securely. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 30, 2022

The UN Security Council further reaffirmed its stance regarding terrorism. The Security Council established that terrorism in all forms constitutes one of the most serious threats to international security and peace.

The members of the UNSC emphasized the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, and sponsors of such reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable in order to bring them to justice.

The Charge d'Affaires of the United States, Karen Decker also condemned the brutal attack on the education centre in Kabul and stated that all students should be enabled to pursue education in peace.

The U.S. strongly condemns today’s attack on the Kaaj Higher Educational Center. Targeting a room full of students taking exams is shameful; all students should be able to pursue an education in peace & without fear. 1/2 — Chargé d’Affaires Karen Decker (@USAmbKabul) September 30, 2022

The Taliban have almost completed one year of its rule in Afghanistan after the US pulled its forces out of the region and the fall of the US-backed civilian government last year. Human Rights groups have accused the Taliban of breaking multiple pledges of respect for human and women's rights. Kabul was captured by the Taliban in August last year. Since then they have imposed severe restrictions on women's rights, suppressed the media, and arbitrarily imprisoned, tortured, and summarily executed critics.