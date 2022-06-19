India-US Bilateral Ties Guided By PM Modi & Biden, Yoga A Vital Linkage, Says Amb Sandhu

The core of India-US relations are the people-to-people ties which are guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, said India’s Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday. During a Yoga session at the Washington Monument organised by the Indian embassy, Sandhu also said that he is committed to strengthening the vital linkage between both nations through Yoga.

"People to People ties, the core of India-US bilateral partnership, are guided by Prime Minister Modi and President Biden. We are committed to strengthening this vital linkage and Yoga is an important connection. I would like to acknowledge - invaluable support - from US Administration/partner organizations yoga associations, and the Community," said Ambassador Sandhu who also took part in the event.

"Finally, let me recall Prime Minister Modi's words on yoga. In a world of excess, Yoga promises restraint and balance. In a world suffering from mental stress, Yoga promises calm. In a distracted world, Yoga helps focus, boosts concentration. In a world of fear, Yoga promises hope, strength and courage," he added.

Winds of DC lifted the spirits for #Yoga !



Appreciate Director 🇺🇸 @NSF @DrPanch & senior friends from Admin, Congress, Diplomatic corps, Diaspora & yoga enthusiasts joining the #InternationalDayofYoga celebrations at Washington Monument #YogaForHumanity pic.twitter.com/TE5aKhVSo8 — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) June 18, 2022

Indian embassy in US celebrate 8th International Day of Yoga

Sandhu's remarks came during the 8th International Day of Yoga celebrated by the Embassy of India in Washington DC. The theme of the event was “Yoga for Humanity” and the guest of honour was the Director of the US National Science Foundation (NSF) Dr Sethuraman Panchanathan. As per reports, a range of people including officials from the Biden administration, congress, industry, diplomatic Corps, media and the Indian diaspora.

In his remarks, Panchanathan underscored that yoga has been the greatest gift of India to the entire world and noted that the special form of exercise was a strong uniting force of geographies, and boundaries. The NSF Director said that science and yoga are in synergy towards the prosperity of mind and body.

Meanwhile, one of the participants of the event, Irina Vistar said, “This is my fifth International Yoga day celebration. First time I attended in 2017 I fell in love with yoga and then I started practising. I went to Thailand and practiced there. But I never made it to India, but that's on my list. I have been attending yoga classes at the embassy, it helps my mind and body. It was a great event today, positive energy, great vibes and a nice sunny day."

Another participant, Hiten Patel, said, "We enjoyed the yoga day and wish more success for the years ahead. It's lively to be out on a beautiful day and celebrate it in person as opposed to the Virtual celebrations."

Celebrating the oneness of body, mind & the universe!#InternationalDayOfYoga2022 was celebrated with the enthusiastic participation of 🇮🇳🇺🇸Friends of Yoga, Diplomatic Corps & Indian Diaspora at the iconic #Washington Monument🇺🇸#YogaforHumanity #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/YT5voRUGn8 — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) June 18, 2022

